Murphy Explains Why He Went Back To Being A Heel

In a post on Instagram, Murphy explained why he is back to being a heel character on WWE Smackdown after a brief run as a babyface:

“Let’s point out the obvious! The Mysterio’s used me! I never needed them! I’m beyond one of the most talent(ed) in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight(s) and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT.”