Murphy Frustrated?, Aalyah Mysterio Backstage Update

WWE has reportedly not closed the door on using Rey Mysterio’s daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, in the future.

Aalyah had her storyline with Murphy nixed out of nowhere a few months back. It had been reported before that how Aalyah was on a per-appearance deal, and would not be pursuing an in-ring career with a regular performer’s contract as she was basically working as an actress.

In an update, the book is not closed on Aalyah’s participation in the WWE storylines, according to Ringside News, but they have taken a step back from that idea. Aalyah herself “still doesn’t know if she’s finished with WWE or if she will be used,” according to a source.

On a related note, it was confirmed that Murphy is legitimately frustrated with his position in the company. We reported earlier this month how Murphy issued some comments showing frustration and while those were on the storylines, word is that there was some truth there as well.

Murphy has not been used much as of late, but appeared to be linking back up with Seth Rollins in the SmackDown storylines. Aalyah has not appeared on WWE TV since the December 4 SmackDown episode, when Murphy lost to King Baron Corbin in singles action. It was reported in late February that the angle was just abruptly dropped out of nowhere.