Murphy Pulled From WWE Tapings, Asuka & Cesaro Also Out Of Action

Three more WWE stars are out of action as of this week – Asuka, Cesaro and Murphy.

PWinsider.com reports that Murphy was not cleared to appear during Monday’s Raw at the Performance Center for an unknown reason. He was also pulled from the Wrestlemania 36 tapings, where he was likely going to appear with Seth Rollins for Rollins’ match against Kevin Owens.

WrestlingInc.com reports that Asuka and Cesaro are also out of action. It’s unknown if they are cleared or not, or just choosing not to wrestle or travel to work but they are out of action right now.

Asuka was going to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania with Kairi Sane, against either Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss in a two-team match or in a Triple Threat with the other team being Beth Phoenix and Natalya. It’s not confirmed that she was unable to wrestle at the WM tapings, yet.

Cesaro was not announced for a Wrestlemania match but he probably would have appeared at ringside for the Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan.