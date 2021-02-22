Murphy Seemingly Frustrated With His Current Position In WWE

WWE Smackdown star Murphy, who has been sparingly used on television in recent months, commented on the RAW Elimination Chamber match and also wrote about how 205 Live helped him regain his passion for wrestling:

3 years ago today I debuted on #205live – It sparked my passion for wrestling again after I lost it! What’s going to be my 205 in 2021? 🙄 — Best Kept Secret Again (@WWE_Murphy) February 20, 2021