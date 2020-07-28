Murphy’s New WWE Entrance Theme, Murphy Tweets Cryptic Comments

Murphy debuted his new “Disciple” theme song on last night’s WWE RAW before the singles win over Humberto Carrillo. As seen below, WWE Music has released the new entrance theme on YouTube. It will be available on Apple Music, Spotify and iTunes on Friday, August 7.

Murphy tweeted today and said he has been reclaimed by “The Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins. This message comes after last night’s win over Carrillo, and the injury angle that saw Murphy apparently put Aleister Black on the shelf with an eye injury.

“REdesigned – REbuilt- REclaimed by the #MondayNightMessiah. @WWERollins #WWERAW #TheGreaterGood,” Murphy wrote.

Below is Murphy’s new theme and the full tweet: