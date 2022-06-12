Musician Accuses Rhea Ripley of Stealing Her Look, Ripley Responds to Claims

In response to Rhea Ripley’s look, musician and actress “Thug Muffin” sent the following comment on Social media.

“#RheaRipley #wwe y’all must’ve just seen me on tv and decided to rip my look. I’ve had this tattoo for three years y’all gave her the same tat/ look as me but don’t have her walk out to my music? 😂🧐”

Here was Ripley’s response…

“1. This really isn’t worth my time, but I’m bored.

2. I’ve drawn logos/ random things under my eye for a long time.

3. It’s my group logo, plus in a Libra. It’s scales, you don’t own them.

4. I don’t even know who tf you, so get over yourself and keep my name out your mouth. ⚖️”

Ripley responded the following:

“Thinking about calling someone out for ‘stealing’ my look by having the same hair color or hair cut as me… 🤔

Who out there has more name value than me that I can call out? I really want it to scream ‘I want more followers’.”

