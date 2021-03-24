Mustafa Ali Addresses His Injury, Latest News On Daniel Bryan – Hall Of Fame Error

– It was previously reported that Mustafa Ali has been working with a torn PCL since December and has been delaying surgery. Ali addressed his injury:

To clear some confusion, I am not getting surgery in the foreseeable future. I’ll be okay. Thanks. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 24, 2021

– In regards to Daniel Bryan being listed for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame on the WWE Network, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com was able to confirm that an error was made:

“PWInsider.com has been told it was an accidental error that came up when a collection of Bryan-related videos were added as a subtitle for the previous Eric Bischoff collection was incorrectly posted.”

Bryan is not scheduled to be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.