Mustafa Ali Addresses His Injury, Latest News On Daniel Bryan – Hall Of Fame Error

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– It was previously reported that Mustafa Ali has been working with a torn PCL since December and has been delaying surgery. Ali addressed his injury:

– In regards to Daniel Bryan being listed for the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame on the WWE Network, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com was able to confirm that an error was made:

“PWInsider.com has been told it was an accidental error that came up when a collection of Bryan-related videos were added as a subtitle for the previous Eric Bischoff collection was incorrectly posted.”

Bryan is not scheduled to be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame.

