Mustafa Ali Addresses His Upcoming Match Against Mansoor At WWE Crown Jewel

Mustafa Ali is currently scheduled to compete against his former tag team partner Mansoor at the 2021 WWE Crown Jewel PPV. WWE did not promote the match on Smackdown which was acknowledged by Ali:

just a reminder, this match is also taking place at #WWECrownJewel despite not being promoted at all at the end of #SmackdownonFS1 https://t.co/gv7D5b6ViN — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 16, 2021

Ali also wrote the following regarding the match:

“Though I wish some of the circumstances were different, I’m still thankful that for the first time ever two Muslims will have a singles match on a WWE PPV. I’m thankful that for one night, Mansoor and I get to be what we wanted to see growing up.”