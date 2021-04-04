Mustafa Ali Addresses Match That Had Been Rumored For WrestleMania 37

In an interview with metro.co.uk, Mustafa Ali talked about the rumored WWE Wrestlemania 37 match between himself and Kofi Kingston that never materialized:

“The story was presented and I really thought that was the direction we might be going for in this year’s WrestleMania. Again, like I said, things change and other things take priority sometimes. We almost got to it, so I will try to get to it again. There’s so much real emotion that I can just bring up and bring out in promos leading to that match. When we do do it, I hope we’re allowed to do it right because I feel like it’d be one hell of a story.”

Ali also commented on the backstory with his injury and Kofi Kingston taking his spot…

“KofiMania’s something that had been 11, 12 years in the making. So there was no way to measure up to that, and in the end of the day it was fate that took over. I don’t know what the plans were going into WrestleMania, I can only speculate. But, what I do know is that the plans were to set me up as the next breakout star going into the Elimination Chamber.”