Mustafa Ali Addresses Recent Promo That Was ‘Deemed Controversial’

On the October 29th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown, Mustafa Ali said the following in a promo about Drew McIntyre:

“You people choose to cheer for Drew McIntyre. You choose to root against me and the only reason you choose to root against me is because my name is Mustafa Ali!”

“The only reason you choose to root against me is because my name is Mustafa Ali!” @AliWWE @DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/QXVzhD3eyB — WWE (@WWE) October 30, 2021

Ali followed up on the promo with the following comments along with a video:

“A few weeks ago, I made a statement that some deemed controversial. my intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, I won’t be able to make that vision a reality. but I can share with you what could have been.”