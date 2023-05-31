Mustafa Ali Appears On Post-Battleground Episode Of NXT, Helps Wes Lee

Mustafa Ali made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The WWE main roster Superstar turned up on the post-Battleground episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night, to the shock of the commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T.

Ali appeared in the crowd during the Wes Lee & Tyler Bate vs. The Dyad match, and would end up joining in on special guest commentary.

After the match, Ali hit the ring to make the save for the aforementioned NXT North American Champion and his mate, as they were being attacked by Joe Gacy.

Check out video footage of Mustafa Ali’s surprise appearance on this week’s WWE NXT show via the tweets embedded below.