Mustafa Ali, Bayley Hype MITB Qualifiers Tonight, 20th Anniversary Of First RKO, Brock Lesnar

– As noted, WWE has four qualifying matches scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Those are: Michin vs. Bayley, Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Butch vs. Baron Corbin and Shotzi vs. Iyo Sky. Ahead of their matches tonight, Bayley and Mustafa Ali took to social media to comment on them. Check out their posts below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.

I have great teeth. They’ll match nicely with a briefcase 🦷💼🪜 pic.twitter.com/ikeeqJjpXo — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 8, 2023

– Today marks the 20th anniversary of the first-ever “RKO” from Randy Orton on WWE television. The company tweeted out a video of the moment via their official Twitter feed on Friday afternoon to commemorate the milestone. Check it out below.

.@RandyOrton hit the very first RKO twenty years ago today! pic.twitter.com/iWjdQZRfed — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 9, 2023

– Finally, also posted on WWE’s official Twitter feed on Friday is a cool video compilation of Brock Lesnar “breaking stuff,” which includes “The Beast Incarnate” raising carnage on items such as monitors, tables and even bones of various WWE Superstars. Check it out below.