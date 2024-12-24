Mustafa Ali Breaks Silence On Brock Lesnar’s Surprise Money In The Bank Appearance

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Mustafa Ali reflected on his infamous spot in the 2019 Money in the Bank ladder match, where Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance and ultimately won the briefcase.

Ali recounted the moment, saying:

“So, yeah, I show up to Money in the Bank, and they’re like, Hey, you’re winning it. I go, okay, cool. So this is so funny because I’m one of the shorter guys in the match. So they actually had me climb up the ladder so they could adjust the briefcase so it was within grabbing distance of me. And all day we’re putting this match together. Everyone’s like, Hey, man, Congrats. Yeah, man, this is awesome. I was like, Oh, maybe I can get this briefcase to light up, because I was wearing the light of stuff at the time. I’m thinking this is one of those cloud 9 moments, I can’t believe this is happening, because it’s not happening. So the match is about to start. Entrances have started. I want to say Baron Corbin is making his entrance. I don’t know why, I just have his music in my head. I have a very funny visual for you. So I’m wearing this light-up mask and I’m wearing this jacket that lights up and I have a glove, and they all kind of pulsate with lights, obviously. Jamie Noble comes up. ‘Hey, boss man wants to talk to you. Go talk to the boss.’ I was like, Okay. The entrances are happening. Vince is looking up, and I come over. Now, mind you gorilla is completely dark, so I just have these red lights that are flashing on Vince’s face. And he’s all shadowy. So you can see the picture that I see right looking up him, he goes ‘Change of plans. Do the match, everything you called. When the time’s right I want you to climb up the ladder and grab the briefcase. Someone’s going to come out. I want you to hold the briefcase and just have shock on your face. He’s gonna run down, tip the ladder over, and you stay down. Do you understand?’ And again, my lights are just flashing on his face, so I see what he’s saying. But there’s a moment where he goes black and it’s red, black and it’s red. I’m like, ‘copy that, sir.’

I just walk away I’m like, ‘It’s Brock.’ Who else could it be? I’m walking, I’m like, whatever. My music is hitting. So he literally told me. None of the guys in the match know. Finn didn’t know. Randy didn’t know, Baron Corbin in the match, Drew McIntyre, Andrade. No one knew. I’m the only guy that knows. I’m walking down, I’m just focused on the match. At this point, match happens, climbing up the thing and, man, it’s just like, I know everyone’s like, Well, why didn’t you just grab the briefcase? I want to be like, because my boss told me.”

