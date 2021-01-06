Mustafa Ali Comments On How Alicia Fox Helped Him Backstage

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter today and praised veteran WWE Superstar Alicia Fox after seeing her again on Monday at the Legends Night edition of RAW. Ali recalled how he first worked a WWE TV taping several years ago as an extra, and was helped backstage by Fox.

He wrote:

“I saw @AliciaFoxy yesterday and wanted to tell everyone how incredible this woman is. The first time I was invited as an extra (local talent) to TV, I had no idea what to do or where to go. Foxxy realized this just by the look on my face. She walked up to me and said “I gotchu.” She grabbed me by the hand and took me to everywhere I need to be. Got me checked in, told me what time to be at the ring, what to expect out of the day and made sure that I ate!”

Ali continued and recalled seeing Fox again at RAW on Monday night. He wrote:

“Yesterday I got to remind her of that. She didn’t need to help some nervous, extremely lost kid. But she did. A damn queen.”

Here are Ali’s full tweets. Fox has not responded as of this writing.

I saw @AliciaFoxy yesterday and wanted to tell everyone how incredible this woman is. The first time I was invited as an extra (local talent) to TV, I had no idea what to do or where to go. Foxxy realized this just by the look on my face. She walked up to me and said “I gotchu.” https://t.co/ES6y1n0neG — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 6, 2021