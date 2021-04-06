Mustafa Ali Comments On Not Being Part Of WrestleMania This Year

After losing to Matt Riddle during this week’s WWE RAW, Mustafa Ali issued a brief statement on Twitter in regards to not being part of Wrestlemania 37:

Hundreds of excuses. Hundreds of hurdles and lies. But at the end of the day, it’s on me. No one and nothing else to blame but me. Another year, another WrestleMania that I’m not going to compete in. Nothing has ever been given to me. This is no different. Next year, you’re mine. pic.twitter.com/lbek55kFyH

— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 6, 2021