Mustafa Ali Comments On Not Wrestling During RAW This Week

– Mustafa Ali was kept off WWE RAW once again this week, but he revealed on Twitter that he did work Monday’s WWE Main Event tapings from the Amway Center in Orlando. As seen below, Ali noted that he proved on Main Event why he’s just too good.

He wrote, “Not performing on #WWERAW tonight, but taking an opportunity on #WWEMainEvent this week to show everyone I’m way too good. Like waayyyy too good.”