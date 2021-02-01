Mustafa Ali Comments On Part Timers Returning To WWE, Calls Fan A “B****”

RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali was in a bad mood after last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Ali tweeted photos of how he eliminated Xavier Woods, despite an assist from WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, and how he laughed at Woods after he was knocked out of the ring.

“cause and effect #RoyalRumble,” he captioned the tweet with.

A fan asked Ali what happened right after that, which was a reference to Big E eliminating him next. Ali wrote back to the fan, “What did you do today, bitch?”

Ali then took to Twitter and sent a message to any potential “senior citizens” that may take away WrestleMania 37 opportunities this year.

“I’d like to be the first to welcome back all the senior citizens that will surely take away opportunities from hungry, hardworking individuals on this glorious road to #WrestleMania,” he wrote.

This tweet didn’t go over well with many fans as some saw it as a knock against WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who won last night’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 37. Ali was the only RETRIBUTION member to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match last night. He entered at #4 and was eliminated at #4, by Big E. Woods was his only elimination.

What did you do today, bitch? https://t.co/Y8Fkx48noV — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) February 1, 2021