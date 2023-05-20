Mustafa Ali Comments On Potentially Winning The Intercontinental Title At Night Of Champions

If Mustafa Ali wins the Intercontinental Title at WWE Night of Champions 2023, he will show that he is a fighting champion.

Ali won a battle royal to earn a championship match on this week’s episode of RAW.

On the latest episode of WWE’s “The Bump,” Ali discussed what it will be like to be champion and advocated for the creation of a new show.

He stated, “The reign of positivity man! It’s gonna be the free agent, the Intercontinental Champion, going to RAW, going to SmackDown, I mean the people have been saying they want me at NXT. I don’t know, maybe I’ll just go around and this Intercontinental Championship goes back to what it was meant to be. I know GUNTHER, he gave an honest effort, he’s been trying to restore honor back into a ring and I just think he’s been a big bully. I think he’s been protecting the Championship, I don’t think he defends it as much as he should but don’t worry, with me as the Intercontinental Champion, I’ll be defending that on Monday, on Friday, on Tuesdays, I don’t know if we ever gonna have a show on Wednesdays soon, maybe we just make a show just for me on Wednesdays.

“But that’s what’s gonna happen. The Intercontinental Championship is now going to equal opportunity. I’ll be calling out Dolph Ziggler, I’ll be calling Apollo [Crews], Ricochet, I’ll go down to NXT with Carmelo Hayes. It doesn’t matter, the Intercontinental Championship is gonna go back to what it’s supposed to be, this exciting competitive field, not GUNTHER defending it here and there, no. But he did a good job, I mean, I’ll think of him.”

Ali’s path to becoming Intercontinental Champion will be difficult, as he will face GUNTHER on May 27 at Night of Champions 2023.

You can watch the complete show below: