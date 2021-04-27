Mustafa Ali Comments On Return To WWE Main Event

The feud between Mustafa Ali and Ricochet resumed during Monday’s WWE Main Event TV tapings. WWE taped the following matches on Monday before RAW to air on Thursday’s Main Event episode: Ricochet vs. Ali, and Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa.

Ali tweeted after the Main Event tapings and said his match will be the best WWE match of the week. He wrote-

“#MainEventMustafa returns this week. It’s gonna be the best match of the week too.”