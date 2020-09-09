Mustafa Ali Comments On This Week’s WWE Main Event Match

As noted, Mustafa Ali revealed earlier this week that while he was held off RAW again this week, he worked the WWE Main Event tapings for the fourth time since being called to RAW in late July. Ali made another tweet this afternoon and revealed that he wrestled Akira Tozawa for this week’s show, which hits Hulu tomorrow.

He wrote:

“#WWEMainEvent drops tomorrow on @hulu featuring Mustafa Ali vs @TozawaAkira!”