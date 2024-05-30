Mustafa Ali Down To Giving Cedric Alexander A Shot At The TNA X-Division Title

Following TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace’s surprise appearance on last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, the wrestling world and the wrestlers themselves are excited about more potential crossovers between WWE and TNA.

WWE star Cedric Alexander took to his official Twitter (X) account to challnege former WWE star and reigning TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali for a shot at his TNA X-Division Title and it looks like Ali is down for the matchup.

Alexander wrote, “So does this mean I can finally challenge for the #XDivision title @MustafaAli_X”

Ali responded, “I had a shot at your cruiserweight title. I should return the favor…”

