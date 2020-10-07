Mustafa Ali Posts Photos Of Recent Angles With RETRIBUTION Members From Before Their Gimmick Changes

Mustafa Ali, who was revealed to be the leader of RETRIBUTION on this week’s RAW, made an interesting tweet today where he referenced recent moments with his comrades before they took on their RETRIBUTION gimmicks.Ali posted screenshots of MVP’s failed push for Shane Thorne (Slapjack), Mia Yim (Reckoning) getting attacked by Dakota Kai at the “Takeover: War Games” event last year, Brock Lesnar putting Dio Maddin (Mace) through the RAW announce table, and Keith Lee checking on Dominik Dijakovic (T-BAR) after an attack by Killer Kross. He also included a screenshot that shows him going for the Money In the Bank briefcase.

He wrote, “They asked ‘Why?’ We asked ‘Why not?’ @TBARRetribution @RETRIBUTIONMACE @ReckoningRTRBTN @SlapJackRTRBTN”

This is not the first time the RETRIBUTION members have acknowledged their previous gimmicks on social media. You can see Ali’s full tweet below: