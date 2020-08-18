Mustafa Ali Reacts To His Early Elimination On WWE RAW, Viewers Upset

After recently losing to Riddick Moss on Main Event, Mustafa Ali was back on WWE RAW this week in a six-man tag team elimination match. However, Ali was the first person eliminated via pinfall after being hit with Bobby Lashley’s Dominator.
Ali reacted to his loss with the following:
Take my dream. Take my passion. You won’t take my truth. https://t.co/LyURGXfoMI
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2020
You are my last hope.
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 18, 2020
Viewers were vocal with their thoughts on Ali’s loss:
Mustafa Ali eliminated in this 6 man tag team match in 90 seconds. Ricochet eliminated in 60 seconds after Ali.
If you don’t find anything wrong with that, you’re a complete fucking idiot #WWERaw
— JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) August 18, 2020
Mustafa Ali really is getting the "Rusev Day" treatment, isn't he?
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 18, 2020
Mustafa Ali went from the Hacker to the jobber, you hate to see it. #WWERaw
— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) August 18, 2020
WWE has really botched Mustafa Ali's return
And that sucks #WWERaw
— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 18, 2020