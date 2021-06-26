Mustafa Ali Responds To Fan’s Comment On The Bollywood Boyz Being Released

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released 14 wrestlers from the NXT and 205 Live brands.
Mustafa Ali published a photo of the 205 Live roster which led to a fan making a comment about the Bollywood Boyz. Ali had a response for the fan:
Thank god they got rid of the bollywood boyz
One day, you will lose something that is very dear to you. Then, a total stranger will walk past you, see your pain and say, “Thank God.” https://t.co/cA6spEAx8e
