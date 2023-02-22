Mustafa Ali Responds to Negative Fan Calling Him Worthless

Mustafa Ali puts on a show when he enters the ring, despite the fact that he might not have had the opportunities that fans would have liked to see WWE give him.

After being pushed as the leader of Retribution, the group quickly devolved into talent who simply put over bigger stars and then split up. Ali has lacked direction on television ever since.

On Twitter, he dealt with a negative fan who made it clear he does not like Ali.

The fan wrote, “Like a bad penny. Just can’t get rid of this f*cking guy. Only, a penny has a small amount of value. Ali is still worthless.”

Ali responded with, “James, We say things we don’t mean when we can’t express love and gratitude!!! We even say things about others that we actually feel about ourselves. It’s okay!! I want you to know that I, Mustafa Ali, APPRECIATE YOU! YOU ARE NOT WORTHLESS! You matter, James!!!”

On this week’s episode of RAW, Ali defeated Dolph Ziggler, which was a good win for him and his character.

You can check out Ali’s post below: