Mustafa Ali Reveals Wife’s Surgery News Came Just Minutes After WWE Release

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including how his wife needed surgery immediately following his release from WWE.

Ali said, “I s*** you not, five minutes goes by [after getting the call about the release] and her phone rings,” Ali recalled. “She picks it up. People don’t know this, months before all this happened, my wife was having really bad neck pain. We switch out the pillows, I tell her to go get a massage, and it would just get worse and worse and worse to the point where it was debilitating pain. I was like ‘What’s going on?’ We take her to the doctor, so her doctor calls and ‘Yeah, you have a broken neck and you need surgery.’ The day I got let go, like 10 minutes later, five minutes later, we find out that she’s got a [broken neck], my attention, all of my energy, my focus goes [to her].”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.