Mustafa Ali Says He Is Asking For His WWE Release

Mustafa Ali issued the following statement on his social media accounts:

“I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”

Ali was drafted to Friday Night Smackdown in the 2021 WWE Draft but hasn’t competed since losing to Drew McIntyre on the October 29th episode.

In regards to Ali’s wife giving birth in November, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted that Ali hasn’t been on paternity leave and “he asked for one show off for that.”