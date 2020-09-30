Mustafa Ali To Feud With Bobby Lashley On RAW?

– Mustafa Ali and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley had an exchange on Twitter this week after Ali, Ricochet and Apollo Crews defeated The Hurt Business on Monday’s RAW. It looks like they could be building to a title match between the two.

“Fresh to death. So it seems @AliWWE threw his hat in the ring last night. Step on up if you wanna get hurt. I’ll be waiting. [fist emoji] #TheHurtBusiness #WWERAW @WWE,” Lashley wrote.

Ali responded, “Bob, You use that US title to change your clothes. I would use that US title to change this country. Even you couldn’t handle the weight that comes with ‘United States Champion, Mustafa Ali.'”

Lashley has not responded to Ali as of this writing. You can see their full tweets below: