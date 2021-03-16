Mustafa Ali To Receive Another United States Championship Match At WWE Fastlane PPV?

As seen in the video below, Mustafa Ali has challenged Riddle to a Fastlane rematch for the WWE United States Championship.

riddle, i want a rematch at fastlane pic.twitter.com/uvOvh68mAf — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 16, 2021

Riddle retained the championship over Ali on last night’s RAW due to T-Bar’s interference backfiring on Retribution. Now Ali wants a third match with Riddle at the PPV.

If Ali vs. Riddle is confirmed, here is what the updated Fastlane PPV card for Sunday would look like:

-Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Daniel Bryan with Edge or Jey Uso as Special Enforcer

-Intercontinental Championship: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews

-Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (C) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks

-United States Championship: Matt Riddle (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss

-Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus