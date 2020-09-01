Mustafa Ali Tweets On Working This Week’s WWE Main Event

Mustafa Ali took to Twitter last night and commented on missing RAW once again, also confirming that he worked the WWE Main Event tapings.

“I can do it all, even when I’m doing nothing at all. Catch me on this week’s episode of #WWEMainEvent,” he wrote after RAW.

There’s no word yet on who Ali faced for Main Event, but he defeated Arturo Ruas on last week’s show. You can see his full tweet below: