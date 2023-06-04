Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy Announced For WWE NXT, Updated Lineup For 6/6

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Sunday, WWE announced main roster Superstar Mustafa Ali will go one-on-one against Joe Gacy on next Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into next week’s show.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (6/6/2023)

* Ilja Dragunov returns* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp* Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy* Ava Raine & The Dyad vs. Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers* Battle Royal to determine a new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 6/6 for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.