MVP Says RAW Was His Final WWE Match

It looks like MVP may be done with WWE already.

The former WWE United States Champion took to Instagram on Wednesday night and said his final WWE match took place on this week’s RAW from San Antonio, Texas – the loss to Rey Mysterio.

“One for the history books. My FINAL WWE match took place on Monday Night RAW against my close friend and legend @619iamlucha A great way to close out that chapter. The end of my career looms larger every month. It’s been one HELL of a ride! I’m not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon. Thank you @wwe and the #wweuniverse for all the love!!! What an amazing week I’ve had,” MVP wrote.

MVP made his surprise WWE return in the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event on Sunday. He entered at #12 and was tossed out by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as the 11th elimination, after being in for just 24 seconds. MVP then lost to Mysterio on RAW the next night.

It had been reported that MVP was back in WWE for just a few appearances, but nothing longterm. It was believed that he would be back for more than The Rumble and RAW, but his new post indicates otherwise. As noted, MVP thanked Rey after the Rumble Match and said he made the return so his son could see him wrestle.

