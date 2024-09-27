MVP Addresses His Surprise AEW TV Debut At Dynamite: Grand Slam

This past Wednesday night’s Dynamite: Grand Slam saw pro wrestling veteran MVP make his surprise AEW television debut on the show, when he interrupted Prince Nana and asked for the whereabouts of Swerve Strickland as he wanted to discuss some business with the former AEW World Champion.

Shortly following the show, MVP took to his Instagram account and commented on his debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

MVP wrote, “Same MVP. New location.”

You can check out MVP’s post below.