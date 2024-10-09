MVP And Chris Jericho Have Reportedly Set Aside Past Issues

Chris Jericho and MVP had been friends for many years. Their relationship had deteriorated due to previous conflicts. However, it appears that everything has been smoothed over.

MVP reportedly knocked out Jericho during an altercation on the Chris Jericho Cruise in January 2020. It was reported in May 2022 that MVP confronted Jericho at a hotel in Houston, TX, where AEW talent was in town for a show.

MVP was there to see Matt Hardy, who was speaking with Jericho. They exchanged words before Jericho entered an elevator. Before the doors were about to close, he told MVP that he does not fight jobbers. The argument came down to social and political issues, which were made public on Twitter. MVP later stated that events did not unfold as expected.

Now that MVP is working for AEW, fans are curious how things will play out. Fightful reported today that MVP visited Jericho’s locker room on his first night in AEW.

According to sources, the situation has been resolved and will not be an issue in the future. MVP and Jericho have been spotted interacting backstage since then. MVP reportedly received praise from AEW members for doing so.

Bobby Lashley is expected to debut with AEW in the near future and reunite with MVP and Shelton Benjamin.