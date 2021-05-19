MVP Calls Out Fans For Being Critical Of The Zombies At WrestleMania Backlash

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was criticized by The New York Post for using zombies as lumberjacks during the Damian Priest vs. The Miz match at Wrestlemania Backlash.

Fans have also been critical on social media and MVP took time to respond to complaints:

I think zombies in wrestling are stoopid. Also… Undertaker is the best!!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2021

No. I'm just comparing zombies. — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2021

So you're ok with a zombie that shoots lightening and teleports, just not the kind that eat people. Got it. https://t.co/LzaJltbX70 — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2021

I don't "have" to "defend" anything. Just pointing out the ridiculous hypocrisy. Taker didn't eat people. But he was a DEAD MAN. He could teleport and shoot lightening. He was buried alive. But no, he didn't eat people. That's just too unbelievable. https://t.co/3reR7khhbN — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2021