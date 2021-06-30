MVP Comments On Wrestling Fans That Criticize The Shows and Make Assumptions

MVP has called out fans in the past for criticizing the WWE product. MVP continues to be vocal in regards to fan complaints and stated the following on Tuesday:
2 things today's wrestling fans LOVE:
Assumptions about what or who is coming next based on their fantasy booking.
Criticizing whatever wrestling show they're watching based on their fantasy booking.
— MVP (@The305MVP) June 29, 2021
Well, people like you and you are the same garbage every week. So, 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/pSMghRIF1s
— MVP (@The305MVP) June 29, 2021
MVP also retweeted the following comments:
Don't forget about how fans also complain about a wrestler not being pushed to the moon, and when they are finally pushed, they complain about them being "pushed down our throats".
I hate these kind of fans. Wrestling fans can simultaneously be the best and the worst. 😂
— Hygor Bohm Hubner (@HygorBH) June 29, 2021
Some fans get it in their head based on fantasy booking or reports that a certain person is debuting or returning or whatever and when it doesn’t happen they criticize the product because they’re disappointed. People need to stop trying to figure it all out before it happens.
— Jeffrey Uhl (@jeffrey_uhl) June 29, 2021