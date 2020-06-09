MVP Designs Shad Gaspard T Shirt

MVP’s t-shirt in memory of Shad Gaspard that was seen during last night’s WWE RAW can be purchased from Pro Wrestling Tees. All proceeds will go to Shad’s wife and son. MVP posted on Instagram about the shirt and said he came up with the idea and had it made less than 48 hours later by Robert Pearson.

“I wanted to say THANK YOU to @robertspearson ! I called him for a big favor and in less than 48 he had the art for this t-shirt done!!! He’s a great guy and multi talented! Please give him a follow and a [fist emoji] for coming through on such short notice to help Shad’s family! Also, @prowrestlingtees has these shirts in stock. Order now. All proceeds go to Shad’s wife and son. I appreciate all of you,” MVP wrote on Instagram.