MVP Discusses Whether He Plans To Compete In Any More WWE Matches

MVP was asked if he had another match in him during an interview to promote WWE Wrestlemania 39, and here is his response.

“I take pretty good care of myself and I try to stay active, I still do Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but as I’ve gotten older, my workouts have changed. I don’t do regular bodybuilder workouts. Now, I try to do workouts that are more about function and movement. I am coming into my age and embracing my mortality.”

You can watch the interview below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)