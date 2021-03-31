MVP Fires Back At Fan That Brings Up His Criminal Past

MVP recently sent out a tweet about “cancel culture” and engaged in a back and forth exchange with a fan that led to MVP’s criminal past being brought up. For those of you that don’t know, MVP was arrested as a teenager and served time in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping. Here was the exchange between MVP and the fan:

I don't like cancel culture!!!

BUT… Blah blah blah… As long as YOU don't like something then it's ok. 🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) March 29, 2021

Maybe. But I'll always be more accomplished and successful than you.😁😉 https://t.co/SmmoBlW1QK — MVP (@The305MVP) March 30, 2021

I committed crimes. I was a teenager. Now I'm an adult. And despite my felony conviction and prison time, I'm STILL more successful than YOU. And I'm certain I make a difference in the lives of WAY more people than you. My past allows me to make an impact on lives today. Grow up. https://t.co/dmrTWD96KX — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

I'm amused by people who come at me on social media from the anonymity of a keyboard. My favorite is when they attack me about my criminal past and prison time. It really doesn't hurt my feelings because I've overcome all of that. And now I'm an example and inspiration to others. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

I think there are a number of people out there that resent very deeply that a convicted felon who came from poverty is a globally known professional wrestler that has accomplished more than they have despite my baggage. Say more about them than me. 😏 — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021