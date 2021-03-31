MVP Fires Back At Fan That Brings Up His Criminal Past

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

MVP recently sent out a tweet about “cancel culture” and engaged in a back and forth exchange with a fan that led to MVP’s criminal past being brought up. For those of you that don’t know, MVP was arrested as a teenager and served time in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping. Here was the exchange between MVP and the fan:

