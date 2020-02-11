MVP Getting A New WWE Job Backstage?

MVP will likely end up with a new behind-the-scenes role with WWE soon.

Tonight’s WWE RAW from Ontario, CA saw the former WWE United States Champion bring back The VIP Lounge to WWE TV. His guest for the segment was Drew McIntyre, who was there to discuss his WrestleMania 36 title shot from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The segment saw MVP try to talk Drew into hiring him as his business manager, and MVP grabbed Drew’s arm when he tried to walk away. The segment ended with Drew taking MVP out with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, and then a Claymore kick.

Word going around WWE over the past few weeks is that MVP may be hired to work as a Producer for the company, according to PWInsider. That talk continued backstage at the Toyota Arena for tonight’s RAW, and that looks to be MVP’s eventual role for the company, if everything works out.

After leaving WWE in December 2010, MVP returned to WWE in the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event last month. He entered the match at #12 but was tossed out by Lesnar, as the 11th elimination, after being in for just 24 seconds. He had no eliminations of his own in the match. MVP returned to RAW in-ring action on the post-Rumble edition, losing a singles match to Rey Mysterio. He recently indicated that his WWE in-ring career is over.

MVP recently appeared on WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast with Corey Graves and revealed that he contacted RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman to get a spot in the Rumble match as it was taking place in Houston, where he lives, and he wanted to give his 5 year old son a special memory. MVP also expressed interest in working a backstage Producer’s role for the company.

“I’m at that point in my career, 46. I’ve always said my intentions were to retire around 45. I can still go. I’m still in great shape. I still wrestle just about every weekend, but I know the clock is ticking. Retirement is looming, and after such an exhilarating and amazing weekend at WWE, I still feel that I have a lot to offer,” MVP said to Graves. “However, I’m at a point in my career where I think I’m ready to start offering my talents behind the scenes or in another capacity. In the very near future, I see myself hanging up the boots and moving from in-ring competitor to behind-the-scenes producer if you will. This is what I’m looking at, and I think that’s the way to go for me.”