MVP In Talks With WWE For Longterm Deal

MVP recently appeared on Gorilla Nation and revealed that he is in talks with WWE for a longterm contract. He discussed how things came to be following his return at the Royal Rumble in January.

“It went so well that I was invited to San Antonio the night next for Monday Night RAW and I was given an opportunity to wrestle Rey Mysterio who’s my son’s favorite wrestler and then I was offered a job as a producer which I accepted because I had the intention of retiring anyway, and I was working as a producer and then I was asked to do an on-screen V.I.P. Lounge and then I was asked to do a short match and another on-screen segment and another and another and another and before I knew it, my producer — my responsibilities as a producer became less and less as I was asked to do more and more as talent, and now I can say that the WWE and myself are in negotiations for a long-term deal.”

The leader of the new stable with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley – The Hurt Business – also discussed his WWE future and said he sees himself moving into a role like Paul Heyman has had.

“That’s interesting because, I really see myself moving into a Heyman-esque role as I get older, but I still have a good two-to-three years of bumping left in this body. I can still go, and… I’ve done just about everything that I’ve wanted to do and I think maybe winning the tag titles with Lashley, send Lashley to a WWE Championship run. Those are some of the things I’d like to see. For now, for the immediate future, I would like to continue to be involved in the ring and have singles matches and tag matches. But over the next couple of years, I imagine I’ll be doing less of that and more of just the managerial responsibilities and I’m enjoying that a great deal.”

Credit: PostWrestling