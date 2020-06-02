MVP Now A Full Time Talent For WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

MVP is now working as just a full-time in-ring talent for WWE. The former WWE United States Champion recently transitioned into performing full-time and is not currently working behind-the-scenes as a Producer, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why WWE made the transition from Producer to full-time talent. MVP lost last night’s RAW main event to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR