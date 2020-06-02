MVP Now A Full Time Talent For WWE

MVP is now working as just a full-time in-ring talent for WWE. The former WWE United States Champion recently transitioned into performing full-time and is not currently working behind-the-scenes as a Producer, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why WWE made the transition from Producer to full-time talent. MVP lost last night’s RAW main event to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Batista Calls Jaxson Ryker A ‘Sorry Ass Motherf**ker’
On Monday night, Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons showed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump with the following tweet: Snitch-tagging done right— Will...
News On Backstage Heat On Nia Jax – “1000 Percent Nia’s Fault”
As PWMania.com previously reported, Kairi Sane suffered a cut during her match against Nia Jax during their match that aired on this week's WWE...
WWE RAW Results – June 1, 2020
WWE Raw Report - June 1 2020 - Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with the normal intro video. We're live on tape from the WWE...
Jaxson Ryker’s Past Black Lives Matter Comments Resurfaces
With Jaxson Ryker recently tweeting his support for Donald Trump, a fan uncovered a Facebook post from Ryker (real name Chad Lail) that was...
Kevin Owens Responds To Jaxson Ryker’s Tweet On Donald Trump
As noted earlier tonight, WWE SmackDown Superstar Jaxson Ryker took to Twitter and went public with his support for President Trump. Ryker then received...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com