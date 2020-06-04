MVP On Being Mad At Shad Gaspard For Posting A Video After Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania Win

During a recent appearance on Lillian Garcia’s podcast, MVP commented on being angry at Shad Gaspard for posting a video of the two reacting to Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title win at WrestleMania 35, and more. You can check out some highlights from the show below:

On being angry with Shad for posting the video: “I was very upset with him for doing that, yeah … I felt upset because that that was a private moment. That wasn’t, you know, that wasn’t for public consumption. That wasn’t for the ‘dirt sheets,’ or for whatever. And you know, I know Shad is very ambitious and he likes to do [the] social media thing. And at first I was kinda hot like ‘Yo man, that was — don’t post that s**t for likes.’ That was a moment … I was just angry about it. And I let him know as much. I hit him up and said, ‘Yo, that was bulls**t, man.’”

On changing his mind about it: “And when I saw the response to the video, and I saw what people were saying. And when people were able to understand what it meant to see Kofi win the WWE Championship, to us. I mean, on multiple levels … to see such a good husband, father, friend put in the hard work and attained something that’s — you know, like the apex of our industry. And you know, Kofi was born in Ghana and grew up here. So literally, an African-American is holding the WWE Championship for the first time, that was a huge moment… and so on multiple levels, because it was Kofi who’s such a deserving guy, such a great guy. And to see other people, once he posted the video, respond and share their sentiments that you know, for all the same reasons. I had to call Shad back and apologize, like ‘All right man, you made the right call.’”

On Shad’s reaction: “And he said, ‘What? I was right? I was right?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, don’t press your luck.’ [He said] ‘Just say it one more time, just say it one more time.’ I was like, ‘All right, I ain’t saying nothing, man. As a matter of fact, screw you.’ And I hung up, and he sent me laughing emojis. But yeah, he made the right call.”