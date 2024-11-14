MVP On Hurt Syndicate In AEW: ‘We Wanted To Give The Story The Proper Ending’

AEW star MVP stated the following regarding The Hurt Syndicate’s involvement with the company in an interview with Renee Paquette on Up Close:

“Unfortunately, it was ended long before anyone was ready for it to end. We felt that we wanted to give our story the proper ending that it deserved. Tony Khan was kind enough to allow us to bring our conglomerate here.”

Bobby Lashley also stated the following…

“The fans wanted us back. Any time I posted something, at least one comment would say Hurt Business, Hurt Business, Hurt Business. They always wanted to see us get back together because it was something that was real. We hung out together, we work out together…this is the perfect opportunity to do it again.”



(quotes courtesy of F4WOnline.com)