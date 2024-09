WWE veteran MVP took part in a K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing, where he talked about a number of topics including how Kenny King should have a job somewhere and him not working in any promotion is a travesty.

MVP said, “I just saw [Kenny King] the other day in Las Vegas. Kenny King’s my little brother man…He should have a job somewhere. I don’t know what happened with [TNA Wrestling]. He should be working somewhere. It’s a travesty that he’s not.”