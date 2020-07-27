MVP Reveals His Goal In WWE – Sees Himself In A ‘Heyman-Esque’ Role

During a recent appearance on the Gorilla Position podcast, WWE Superstar MVP commented on what’s next for him, looking up to Bobby Heenan, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his current goal in the WWE landscape: “You know, that’s interesting because I really see myself moving into a Heyman-esque role as I get older. But I still have a good — a good two to three years of bumping left in this body. I can still go, and I’ve done just about everything that I’ve wanted to do. And I think maybe winning the tag titles with Lashley, seeing Lashley to a WWE Championship run, those are some of the things that I’d like to see. And for now, for the immediate future, I would like to continue to be involved in the ring and have singles matches and tag matches. But in all, over the next couple of years, I imagine I’ll be doing less of that and more of just the managerial responsibilities, and I’m enjoying that a great deal.”

On managers being a lost art in wrestling and not seeing it a lot now: “No, and you know, the fact that you don’t see that, especially in WWE, is not lost on me. The opportunity that I’ve been given and the trust in that role because prior to Paul Heyman, when was the last time we saw that, right? You know, Paul Heyman and his advocacy. So being that I have been given this opportunity, you know, I’m honored because you’re right, it’s something that you don’t see. It as a bit of a lost art. I look at it in my opinion, you know, the greatest professional wrestling manager of all time, Bobby The Brain Heenan, and there was nothing he couldn’t do. He could get in the ring. He could bump, he could talk, he could commentate. [There was] nothing that Bobby The Brain Heenan wasn’t good at, and I try to pattern myself at this stage of my career on him. And if I can be 1/10th as good at my gig as he was, then we’re all in for a good ride.”