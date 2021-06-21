MVP Says Brock Lesnar Is Afraid Of Bobby Lashley

WWE’s The Bump asked fans on Sunday who was going to win the Hell In a Cell main event between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Lashley ended up retaining, but 97% voted for McIntyre to win. One fan responded to the poll and said Lesnar will return to beat both of them.

MVP responded: “Lesnar FEARS Lashley.”

There’s been a lot of talk about Lesnar returning to WWE as of late, and a match against Lashley has been rumored for a while, but it remains to be seen if WWE will pull the trigger on the dream match.