MVP Says Chris Jericho Has Blocked Him On Twitter

MVP confirmed on Twitter that he has been blocked by Chris Jericho. We noted before how Jericho was giving away 5 virtual coaching sessions hosted by Lance Storm. MVP responded to an update from Storm and noted that he can’t see the original tweet because he’s blocked.

He wrote:

“I can’t see it because I’m blocked. [laughing emoji x 6]”

Jericho took to Twitter back on November 4 with comments on how long it was taking to announce a winner in the Presidential Election.

MVP responded at the time:

“Delete this. [rolling eyes emoji]”

A fan asked MVP if that’s why Jericho blocked him. MVP responded, “Yup”

I can't see it because I'm blocked. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021

Delete this. 🙄 — MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020