MVP Says Chris Jericho Has Blocked Him On Twitter

MVP confirmed on Twitter that he has been blocked by Chris Jericho. We noted before how Jericho was giving away 5 virtual coaching sessions hosted by Lance Storm. MVP responded to an update from Storm and noted that he can’t see the original tweet because he’s blocked.
He wrote:
“I can’t see it because I’m blocked. [laughing emoji x 6]”
Jericho took to Twitter back on November 4 with comments on how long it was taking to announce a winner in the Presidential Election.
MVP responded at the time:
“Delete this. [rolling eyes emoji]”
A fan asked MVP if that’s why Jericho blocked him. MVP responded, “Yup”
I can't see it because I'm blocked. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021
Delete this. 🙄
— MVP (@The305MVP) November 4, 2020
Yup
— MVP (@The305MVP) April 6, 2021