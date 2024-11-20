MVP Says “The Old Man” Wanted To Turn The Hurt Business Into Nation Of Domination 2.0

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran MVP took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that a certain old man wanted to turn The Hurt Business into the new Nation of Domination. MVP only refers to the person as “the old man,” but it can be presumed that he’s speaking of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The pro wrestling veteran also notes that WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Ron Simmons were brought in to facilitate that, but that the group fought him on it.

MVP wrote, “There was a moment during the “PC Era” when the old man wanted to turn “The Hurt Business” into NOD 2.0. He even brought in Mark & Ron. We fought him on it. Our group was NEVER about RACE. It’s always been about our organic friendship and desire to make money doing what we love!”

MVP was also asked by a fan why Triple H never brought the group back, and the AEW star said that the WWE COO “always avoided the conversation.”

