MVP Set For Highly Anticipated AEW In-Ring Debut On Dynamite

MVP is set to step back into the ring for one final match, marking his AEW in-ring debut on this Wednesday’s Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite. The former WWE star will team up with his Hurt Syndicate stablemates, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, to face off against the AEW Tag Team Champions, Private Party, and Mark Briscoe.

This match follows a heated segment where Lashley defeated Briscoe. After the bout, the Hurt Syndicate launched a vicious attack on Briscoe, only for Private Party to intervene and make the save, setting the stage for this six-man tag team showdown.

This match will be MVP’s third in-ring appearance in the last two years, making it a rare and highly anticipated moment for fans of the wrestling veteran. Alongside this bout, AEW has announced the following matches for Dynamite:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Casino Women’s Gauntlet Match for Women’s World Tiitle shot at February’s Grand Slam Australia

Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) vs. Mark Briscoe and AEW Tag Team Champion Private Party (Quen & Zay)

Christian Cage vs. HOOK